CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have identified Thomas Louis Beatty Jr, 52, as the victim of a shooting in northwest Charlotte Friday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the 5400 block of Morning Breeze Lane around 4:30 Friday afternoon were they found Beatty suffering from a gunshot wound lying in the front yard of a home.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.

According to CMPD, the victim and the suspect are known to one another, and the shooting appears to be drug-related.

