10 arrested in SC prostitution sting

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - Ten people have been arrested during a prostitution sting in Kershaw County.

Deputies with the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department say this month, undercover female officers set up in motel rooms in the county. The rooms had cameras and microphones set up in them to document what happened.

During the encounters, officers say things were said that led them to file charges against the suspects, who are listed below. All are charged with soliciting prostitution:

1. Joevon Everett (27) who lives in East Camden, SC

2. Quenton Minger (24) who lives in Ridgeway, SC

3. Kerry Taylor (44) who lives in Columbia, SC

4. Isaias Vazquez (25) who lives in West Columbia, SC

5. Daniel Gary (32) who lives in Camden, SC

6. Travis Huggins (27) who lives in Ridgeway, SC

7. Charles McAfee (53) who lives in Bloomington, Illinois

8. Jason Kornegay (27) who lives in Lugoff, SC

9. Malik Bradley (35) who lives in Ridgeway, SC

10. Stephen Leaird (43) who lives in Camden, SC

The penalty for solicitation is a maximum of 30 days in jail and a $465.

“Although prostitution is not real high on our priority list, when we receive information on it being a problem we will address it,” said Sheriff Jim Matthews. “Those who are involved in this activity need to know that we will not turn a blind eye to it.”

