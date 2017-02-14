$10K reward offered in stolen guns case

The ATF has released surveillance photos of the incident to the public. (Photo: ATF)

GASTONIA, N.C. – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation have joined together to offer a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of gun thieves in Gaston County.

The ATF is offering a reward up to $5,000, which the NSSF is matching for a total reward of up to $10,000.

(Photo: ATF)

On Sunday, February 12, Gaston County Police responded to a burglar alarm at R&M Motors, Pawn and Trade on Dallas Cherryville Highway in Cherryville. When officers arrived, they determined that multiple firearms had been stolen from the business.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS or contact them via their website. You can also call Gaston County Police at 704-866-3329.

