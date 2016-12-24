12 charged in Lincoln County drug sting

Steven Leatherman (Photo: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. – An undercover drug sting resulted in 12 people being charged in Lincoln County earlier this week.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, detectives began their operation over six months ago, targeting street-level drug dealers that were trafficking meth and prescription pills. Investigators say that the selling of meth continues to be an epidemic across the county and is a top priority for authorities.





The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says the following people have been charged and arrested in connection with the undercover operation:

Douglas Wayne aka “Wayneo” Cobb, 50, charged with five counts of sell & deliver methamphetamine & possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine.

Jerry Norman Vancise, Jr., 40, charged with three felony counts of sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substance. Also charged with one felony count of conspire to sell and deliver Schedule II Controlled substance.

Sharon Elaine Hart, 44, charged with two felony counts of conspire to sell and deliver Schedule IV controlled substance and one felony count each of sell and deliver Schedule IV controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule IV controlled substance.

Cyrstal Engle Hart, 45, charged with felony count each of sell & deliver Schedule IV controlled substance, possession with intent to sell & deliver Schedule IV controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, and conspire to sell and deliver Schedule IV controlled substance.

James Norman Merriam, 39, charged with one felony count each of sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substance and possession and intent to sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substance. Police say he was already in jail on an unrelated charged.

Brandon Stewart Shronce, 33, charged with one felony count of possession of Schedule II controlled substance.

Bobby Eugene Smith, 39, charged with one felony count each of conspire to sell and deliver methamphetamine. Detectives say Smith is currently serving in North Carolina prison for an unrelated drug conviction.

Donald Joseph Gaul, 52, charged with two felony counts each of conspiring to sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substance. Police say that he was already in jail on unrelated charges.

Sandra Lynn Gaul, 46, charged with one felony count each of sell and deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance, conspire to sell and deliver Schedule IV controlled substance, conspire to sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substance.

Justin Ryan Williams, 28, charged with one felony count of conspire to sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substance.

Deputies have also issued warrants for Steven LG Leatherman, 32, of Lincolnton, and Kendra Michelle McCombs, 27, of Lincolnton as a result of their investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Leatherman and McCombs are asked to call Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

