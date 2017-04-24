13-year-old charged with 2 sex assaults

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have charged a 13-year-old in connection with two sexual assaults.

According to CMPD detectives, officers responded to a reported sexual assault in the 900 block of Brookrun Drive on January 10. When officers arrived, a 17-year-old female told them she was doing laundry in the apartment complex’s laundry facility when a teenage male entered the room. The victim told police the suspect then grabbed her and threw her on the ground before he sexually assaulted her.

The victim told police the suspect ran away when another person entered the laundry room.

#BREAKING a 13-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with two cases of sexual assault, including one near the greenway. More on @wcnc. pic.twitter.com/5sZvFnKxOE — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) April 24, 2017

On January 23, officers responded to the 4400 block of Murrayhill Road in reference to another sexual assault. The victim, identified as a 24-year-old female, told police she was attacked, forced to the ground, and forcibly fondled by the suspect while she was on a walk.

The victim told police she resisted and screamed loudly, which drew the attention of neighbors and the suspect ran away.

“This is about as brazen of an attack as we’ve seen.” @CMPD detective says about age of offender. She calls it extremely surprising. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/sCbt8MaYxl — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) April 24, 2017

The male suspect was identified after a DNA sample was submitted for analysis.

The suspect was charged with second-degree sex offense, attempted second-degree rape, and second-degree kidnapping. According to CMPD, sexual assault detectives are currently obtaining additional charges of attempted common law robbery, attempted second-degree sex offense, first-degree kidnapping, and simple assault for the suspect’s involvement in the Murrayhill Road case.

Investigators say the suspect will not be identified by name due to his age.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

