13-year-old girl charged with leading deputies on chase

STATESVILLE, N.C. – A wild ride for a 13-year-old girl, who is accused of leading deputies on a chase through the interstate.

It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies say the teen stole her mom’s car, which was spotted driving erratically on I-77 in Iredell County.

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office tells NBC Charlotte the chase only lasted about a minute. But 13-year-old girl continued until exit 59, which is about six miles from where she was originally spotted.

The dispatch traffic between emergency responders indicates her vehicle was going at least 100 miles per hour.

Deputies tell NBC Charlotte the teen had been wearing an ankle monitoring device from a previous incident. About an hour after the initial chase, deputies located her vehicle near Tomlin Mill and Jennings Road. A K-9 tracked the teen girl who was in a thick briar patch. It turns out her female passenger was there too.

Both females were scraped up, but no one was seriously injured from the incident.

The teen driver was taken into custody and then deputies turned her over to juvenile services. She’s facing a felony charge for speeding to elude police.

© 2017 WCNC.COM