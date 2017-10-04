130 pounds of marijuana found in car during traffic stop in NC, sheriff says

Officers found a car trunk jam-packed full of marijuana after a traffic stop on Interstate 40 on Monday night, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. (Photo: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

MEBANE, N.C.-- Detectives in Orange County confirm they found 130 pounds of marijuana stuff in the trunk of a car Monday night.

The stop and arrests happened around 9:45 p.m when deputies stopped a Toyota Camry headed east on the I-40 near mile-marker 157 for a traffic violation, deputies said.

The sheriff's office K-9, and a K-9 from the Mebane police were used to help search the car.

Mobile users click here to see Photos

“The K-9 alerted to the odor of illegal drugs coming from the vehicle,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

The drugs have a wholesale value of about $500,000, according to a news release.

Ruth Paez Diaz, 46, of San Jose, California, and Briann Marie Diaz, 26, of San Francisco, California, are each charged with two counts of trafficking marijuana.

They are each under a $100,000 secured bond in the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY