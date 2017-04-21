14 unlocked cars broken into in Davidson, police say

DAVIDSON, NC (WCNC) – A rash of car break-ins in Davidson is putting a quiet neighborhood on alert.

Police say 14 unlocked vehicles were broken into, including one car that was stolen from a homeowner’s garage.

It takes a thief less than one minute to break into an unlocked car, according to police.

“You would like to think that your car is safe in your own residence,” says one neighbor.

However, one of her neighbors learned that isn’t always true. Police say thieves broke into their car through an unlocked garage door.

“They had left keys in their car, and the car was being stolen,” says Davidson Police Chief Jeanne Miller.

It’s one of the 14 car break-ins from Monday night into Tuesday morning. Police say thieves got away GPS, coins, and a firearm.

“I walk outside by myself with the dog at night, so I’m concerned,” says the neighbor.

Police are now asking for all residents to lock their car doors, even inside their garages. Meanwhile, they are processing all the vehicles involved for evidence.

“We have a couple suspects in mind and we’re working on that,” says Chief Miller.

The police chief says it’s known as one of the safest communities in the state, but residents are now waking up to the latest round of crime.

“We just have to remember that you can get complacent and we just have to stay on our toes,” says the neighbor.

Chief Miller says car break-ins account for about 20 percent of the city’s crime, so there’s a constant reminder for people to lock their doors.

