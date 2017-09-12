17-year-old killed in Monroe crash

(Photo: Thinkstock)

MONROE, N.C. – Monroe Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was killed in a crash Monday afternoon.

According to Monroe Police, officers responded to a crash on Secrest Short Cut Road near Rocky River Road around 4 p.m. Investigators said a 2003 Ford Explorer being driven by Becker Reep, 18, was traveling eastbound on the road when the vehicle went off the right shoulder. Reep over-corrected and crossed the center line, hitting a pickup truck head-on.

The passenger in Reep’s vehicle, identified as 17-year-old Daniel Hester, was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities. Reep and the driver of the pickup suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Detectives said charges are pending in the case and that the investigation is active and ongoing.

© 2017 WCNC.COM