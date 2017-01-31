181 cases of human trafficking reported in NC in 2016

trafficking victim

A significant increase in human trafficking occurred in North Carolina and in the U.S. overall in 2016 according to Polaris, an organization that helps run the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

In NC, 181 cases of human trafficking were reported to the National Hotline in 2016, which included 130 cases of sex trafficking and 41 cases of labor trafficking. That's up from 112 reported cases in 2015. Polaris released national and state-by-state data from 2016 Tuesday.

The data says there was a 35% jump in reported cases in 2016 as the Polaris-operated hotlines handled a record 8,042 cases of human trafficking in 2016. Since 2007, the National Hotline has received reports of 754 cases of human trafficking in NC. The full report can be found here.

Other findings from the report:

Cases of reported human trafficking continue to increase each year, with the most significant increase last year.

More survivors than ever reached out for help.

Reports of labor trafficking to the National Human Trafficking Hotline soared by 47% within the U.S.

