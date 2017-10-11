2 charged in Salisbury drug bust

Christopher Lee Erwin (Photo: Salisbury Police Department)

SALISBURY, N.C. – Two people were arrested Wednesday in connection with a large drug bust.

According to Salisbury Police, investigators conducted a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of North Shaver Street related to a narcotics investigation.

Inside the home, deputies found a number of weapons and drugs that were confiscated. Among the seized items:

387 grams of cocaine worth about $25,000

10 grams of “gray death” heroin with a street value of $2,000

46 grams of marijuana with a street value of $200

3 handguns, one of which was reported stolen

Following the search, detectives charged Christopher Lee Erwin, 33, and Domonick Laville Wheeler, 28. Both suspects were charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of drug sells and continuing criminal enterprise. Erwin was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Erwin was given a $1.5 million bond. Wheeler’s bond was set at $750,000 by a Rowan County magistrate.

