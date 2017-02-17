2 charged with east Charlotte robbery

Tasha Locklear (Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Two people have been charged in connection with an armed robbery in east Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a reported robbery in the 3700 block of Frontenac Avenue a little after 2 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, the victim said that the suspect pointed a weapon at him and took his money before driving away.

Police say that about 20 minutes later, officers responded to a breaking and entering call in the 3700 block of Audrey Street. Witnesses told police that several suspects were seen breaking into the home. Detectives say the suspect information matched what was provided to officers at the robbery call on Frontenac Avenue.

Police say that officers later located the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. According to CMPD, the driver of the vehicle failed to pull over, engaging in a pursuit that ended near Country Club Drive when the people inside the vehicle jumped out and ran. All three suspects were taken into custody.

Police have charged Andre Ballard, 33, and Tasha Locklear, 36, in connection with the incident.

Ballard was charged with larceny after breaking and entering, felony breaking and entering, resisting public officer, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Locklear was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, fleeing to elude arrest, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting a public officer, and driving on a suspended license.

