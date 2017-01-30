2 charged with selling crack, heroin in Iredel Co.

L-R: Lisa Bailey Trivette, Terry Lamont Barringer (Photo: Iredell County Sheriff's Office)

CLEVELAND, N.C. – Deputies in Iredell County arrested two people Friday in connection with an undercover narcotics investigation.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, narcotics investigators began their investigation in November of 2016 about crack cocaine and prescription pills being sold in southern Iredell County.

Deputies say that over the course of three months, hand-to-hand sales of crack and prescription pills were made by undercover detectives from Terry Barringer, 58, and Lisa Trivette, 46.

On Friday, January 27, deputies executed a search warrant at the couple’s home on Shinnville Road. Investigators say that Barringer was found to be in possession of crack cocaine that was packed in a way to indicate he was selling it. Deputies also discovered drug paraphernalia, cash money, five rifles, and a handgun at the home.

Barringer was charged with four felony counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II substance, three felony counts of sell or deliver schedule II controlled substance, three felony counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling or place to sell a controlled substance and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was placed in the Iredell County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

Deputies charged Trivette with two felony counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, one felony count of possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II substance, one felony count of sell or deliver schedule II controlled substance, and one felony count of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle or place to sell a controlled substance. She was given a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2016 WCNC