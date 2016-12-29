2 Harris Teeter employees attacked

WEDDINGTON, N.C. -- Two Harris Teeter employees were beaten up right outside the store in what police are calling a bizarre and random attack.



It was just after 10 o’clock Tuesday night at the Harris Teeter on Providence in Weddington. Police said a young man and woman approached an employee to ask a question about the self-checkout line.

Somehow things took a dangerous turn.

“At some point, the male customer became hostile towards the male employee, assumed somewhat of a fighting stance,” said Union County Sheriff Department Public Information Officer Tony Underwood.

Then the pair decided to leave the store.

Police said the employee followed those two suspects out to this parking lot.

There are no surveillance cameras outside but police believe the suspect began to attack that employee.

Another employee who was outside stepped in to help.

“He intervened, attempted to pull the male suspect off the employee. The suspect then struck this male employee actually knocking a tooth out,” Underwood said.

The suspects hopped in a late '90s Ford Ranger pickup truck and drove off.

“It’s very bizarre. Not sure of the nature of the contact or why the assault occurred,” Underwood went on.

Police said it does not appear the suspects knew either employee and they don’t believe anything was stolen from the store.

If you have information call the Union County Sheriff’s Department at 704-283-3789 or Crimestoppers at 704-283-5600.

Copyright 2016 WCNC