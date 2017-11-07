2 hospitalized after shooting in northwest Charlotte

Photo via Trey Maggio/NBC Charlotte. (Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say two people were hospitalized after responding to a call of shots fired Tuesday night.

According to NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene, police responded to a call at the Exxon on Brookshire Boulevard near I-85. Officials did not say if the shooting actually took place at the gas station.

CMPD said two people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

