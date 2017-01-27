2 injured in Harris Teeter parking lot shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Two people were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a Harris Teeter in southeast Charlotte Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the Harris Teeter on Margaret Wallace and Idlewild in the 3 o'clock hour Friday afternoon.

The two victims were found in a car on Independence Boulevard and were taken to Novant Health for treatment of their injuries.

MEDIC says both suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The identities of the victims haven't been released.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have not yet commented on the incident.

