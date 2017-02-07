2 men busted at Rowan County meth lab

Jeremy Moss, left, and Justin Long (RCSO)

Two Salisbury men were arrested for cooking methamphetamine at a home on Farm Creek Road on Monday.

Jeremy Moss and Justin Long were charged with manufacturing meth, Possession of Precursor Materials, Maintaining a Dwelling and Level III Trafficking Methamphetamine. The residence at 1060 Farm Creek Road had been under foreclosure for about a month. The Rowan County Sheriff's Office entered the house at 10 a.m. and found Moss and Long.

Two active “one pot” shake and bake laboratories, and other one pot labs, as well as precursor materials were found inside the home.

Moss, 30, and Long, 28, face 225-279 months in prison and fines of $250,000. Moss was on probation for a Dec. 2015 conviction for heroin possession.

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office, NC SBI, Salisbury Police Department and Granite Quarry-Faith Police Department all assisted in the search warrant and processing of the laboratory site. The Rockwell Rural Fire Department, Rowan County EMS, and the Rowan County Rescue Squad assisted in site safety.

