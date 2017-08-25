Two men wanted for breaking into car near Concord Mills

CONCORD, N.C. -- Concord Police is asking for the public's help in identifying two men accused of breaking into a car near Concord Mills.

Police say a customer parked their car on Tuesday near Broadway Shoes and came back to see that it had been broken into. Investigators say the thieves punched the door lock of a Dodge Challenger and stole a credit card and a handgun.

The suspects wanted in connection with the theft were spotted at a store in Charlotte trying to use the stolen credit card.

"If somebody really wants something, they are going to break-in," said Anthony Robinson, a shopper. "They are going to get what they are going to get. Especially if you have it out in the open."

Hundreds of cars filled the Concord Mills parking lot Thursday. In spite of Tuesday's incident, Concord Police said the number of break-ins are down. They have had six on the mall property since May.

Still, they continue to search for the men responsible for this car break-in and recover the stolen weapon.

Photo submitted by Concord Police.

Theft of guns from car break-ins is increasingly becoming a problem, particularly in Charlotte. Captain Brian Foley says 350 guns have been stolen from cars this year.

"We've seen firearms that are transferred out of state and sold in other jurisdictions, we've seen those weapons used in armed robberies and in the commission of assault with deadly weapons," he said.

CMPD is offering free and discounted lock boxes for gun owners to secure their weapons. Concord Police say this incident is proof that this issue knows no jurisdiction.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Concord Police at 704-920-5000.

