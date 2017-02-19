2 shot outside Salisbury bar and grill

SALISBURY, N.C. -- The Rowan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at a bar and restaurant that left two people injured.
Around 1:15 Sunday morning, deputies and Salisbury Police were dispatched to Kahuna's Bar & Grill in the 3700 block of Statesville Boulevard on reports of a shooting. The Sheriff's Office says the bar is a known hangout for the Country Boyz Motorcycle Club.
One shooting victim, a 23-year-old man, was taken to the hospital by ambulance; the Sheriff's Office says he's in critical condition.
A second shooting victim, a 21-year-old male, arrived at the emergency room by private vehicle. Authorities say he sustained a minor injury and was treated and released.
So far, no arrests have been made.
