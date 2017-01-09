2 sought in Rowan Co. home invasion shooting

L-R: Dustin Reid Hinson, Douglas Martin Patrick (Photo: Rowan County Sheriff's Office)

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies in Rowan County are searching for two men they say are responsible for a shooting during a home invasion in Salisbury.

On Sunday, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 5500 block of Old Concord Road around 7 p.m. When deputies arrived at the home, they found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper left leg. Witnesses at the home told police that the man was shot during a home invasion robbery attempt.

The suspects in the case have been identified as Dustin Reid Hinson, 26, of China Grove, and Douglas Martin Patrick, 19, of Granite Quarry. Deputies have obtained warrants for both men on charges of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury.





Police consider both men to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about these suspects is asked to call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

