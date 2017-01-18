2 suspects named in Mooresville stabbing

Jeremiah Nathaniel White (Photo: Mooresville Police Department)

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – Mooresville Police is asking for the public’s help locating two suspects wanted in connection with a stabbing Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives are searching for Jeremiah Nathaniel White, 21, of Mooresville, and Nicholas Pyaz Tucker, 27, of Statesville, who they say assaulted a Mooresville man. Warrants have been obtained for both men in connection with the incident.

Nicholas Pyaz Tucker (Photo: Mooresville Police Department)

Police say the victim drove himself to the hospital where he received treatment for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.

Officials say that White is currently on probation for a 2013 drug case and that he has 17 pending charges related to drugs and firearms.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of either suspect is asked to call Mooresville Police at 704-664-3311.

