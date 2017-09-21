20-year-old sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor

Jacon Humphries (Photo: Catawba Co. Justice Center) (Photo: Judson, Andie)

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. -- A 20-year-old will spend at least 25 years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to charges of sex-related criminal acts involving a minor victim.

Jacob Marcus Humphries pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree sexual offense and one count of indecent liberties with a child during court Wednesday.

The Honorable Forrest D. Bridges sentenced Humphries to serve 25 to 35 years in custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for 30 years.

According to the Catawba Co. Justice Center, the offenses occurred in August 2015 when the female victim was 7 years old and involved various means of inappropriate touching. She provided details of the encounters during a forensic interview with child services.

