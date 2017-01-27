22 charged in Gaston County drug, warrant roundup

Phillip Todd Francis (Photo: Cherryville Police Department)

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. – Ten people were arrested as part of an extensive undercover drug and warrant bust in Gaston County.

The Cherryville Police Department worked in conjunction with the Gaston County Police Department during the investigation, as well as the SBI, Dallas Police Department, and US Marshals during the investigation.

In all, 22 people were charged for a total of 57 drug charges, while various other warrants were served by individuals wanted by authorities.

The drug charges range from possession of narcotics to maintaining a vehicle and dwelling for the purpose of the selling and delivery of illegal narcotics. Investigators seized a large amount of marijuana, several firearms and over $700 in cash.





According to Cherryville Police, the following individuals were arrested and placed in the Gaston County Jail during the operation:

Renza Tyrone Heard, of Cherryville, was arrested on four drug charges.

John Whitley Craft, of Cherryville, was arrested on five drug charges.

Phillip Todd Francis, of Cherryville, was arrested on two drug charges.

Jason Howard Wilson, of Cherryville, was arrested on seven drug charges.

Rashad DeRay Williams, of Cherryville, was arrested on 10 drug charges. Police say he has several more charges pending.

Albert Allen Lamacchia, of Cherryville, was arrested on five drug charges.

Christian Shane Brittain, of Cherryville, was arrested on two non-drug-related charges.

Charles Donald Wylie, of Crouse, was arrested on two drug charges.

Erica Leeann Hardin, of Cherryville, was arrested on one drug charge.

Deric Clayton, of Cherryville, was arrested on one unrelated warrant.

Jacob Lee Hartman, of Cherryville, was arrested on two warrants.

