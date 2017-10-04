2nd suspect arrested in Catawba Co. murder stemming from alleged dispute over girl

NEWTON, N.C. -- Catawba County deputies made a second arrest after a man was killed while sitting on his recliner last Friday afternoon.

Deputies charged 23-year-old Dustin Shook as an accessory after the fact in the murder of 19-year-old Justin Smith.

Detectives said Shook drove Jeffrey Brittain away from the crime scene after he shot and killed Smith.

Sheriff Coy Reid said the dispute centered over Smith's ex-girlfriend, who Brittain is now dating.

Detectives said Shook knew Brittain killed Smith and he drove him away from the scene to prevent him from being caught by deputies.

Both Brittain and Shook remain at the Catawba County Detention Center.

