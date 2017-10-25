WCNC
2nd suspect arrested in east Charlotte shootout that hit CMS bus

A second suspect has been arrested in an east Charlotte shootout where a bullet struck a CMS bus carrying students.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a second suspect in a shooting that hit a CMS bus.

Earlier in the month, 34-year-old Jimmy Alexander and another suspect fired shots at a Citgo gas station near Plaza Midwood. One of the bullets hit a CMS school bus packed with students heading to Charlotte Lab School.

Alexander was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with the shootout. He was charged with possession of firearm by a felon and discharge weapon into occupied property, according to Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

On October 13, CMPD arrested 28-year-old Nelson Handy III, who was also wanted in connection with the shooting.

