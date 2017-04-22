WCNC
Close
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

2nd teen charged in Mount Holly murder extradited to Gaston jail

WCNC 4:46 PM. EDT April 22, 2017

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. -- A second teenager charged in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old Charlotte girl is now in custody of a Gaston County jail.

According to Gaston County Sheriff's Office's inmate records, 17-year-old Eric Combs was booked in the jail Saturday morning. Officials say Combs turned himself in at the Montgomery County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office and was awaiting extradition.

Darvon Fletcher, the other teen charged in connection with the murder of Taylor Sotero Smith, was arrested earlier in the month. Fletcher was charged with first-degree murder.

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories