2nd teen charged in Mount Holly murder extradited to Gaston jail

Eric Combs. PHOTO: Taken from Gaston County Sheriff's Office.

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. -- A second teenager charged in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old Charlotte girl is now in custody of a Gaston County jail.

According to Gaston County Sheriff's Office's inmate records, 17-year-old Eric Combs was booked in the jail Saturday morning. Officials say Combs turned himself in at the Montgomery County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office and was awaiting extradition.

Darvon Fletcher, the other teen charged in connection with the murder of Taylor Sotero Smith, was arrested earlier in the month. Fletcher was charged with first-degree murder.

Darvon Fletcher (Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)

