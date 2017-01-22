3 armed robberies at fast food restaurants; CMPD investigating

Police lights.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating three robberies that took place at fast food restaurants in the Charlotte area on Sunday night.

A Burger King, Jack in the Box and a Cook Out were all robbed within two hours of one another.

The first robbery occurred at the Burger King on South Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. CMPD reported that the male suspect had a gun when he robbed the business.

The second crime took place at the Jack in the Box on Westinghouse Boulevard just after 9 p.m., the suspect that robbed the Jack in the Box was also armed.

Across town, about 15 miles away, the final robbery took place. At 10:36 p.m. an armed suspect robbed the Cook Out on W. Sugar Creek Road.

No one was hurt in any of the robberies. Robbery Detectives are looking into the possibility of these crimes being related.

