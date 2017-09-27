(Photo: Xavier Walton/NBC Charlotte, WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police vehicle ended up in a creek at Westerly Hills Park following a chase Wednesday afternoon.

CMPD responded to a robbery in the 2200 block of Ludlow Drive and a chase between officers and a suspect ensued. During the chase, a CMPD cruiser fell into the creek.

CMPD said the suspects involved in the chase left their vehicle near Carlyle Drive. K9 and Aviation units were both called to assist the chase.

No one was hurt and three people were detained following the chase, NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene reports.

Authorities have not released the identities of the three people that were being detained by police.

