3 people hurt during violent home invasion in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies in Union County are investigating after three people were attacked during a home invasion Tuesday night.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported armed robbery in the 2100 block of Less Traveled Trail in the Crismark neighborhood of Indian Trail a little before 10 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they determined that two men forcibly entered the home and attacked two men and a woman inside the home before searching for valuables. Police did not say if the suspects got away with anything before running from the home.

Investigators determined an elderly man was hit in the head with a handgun and a younger man was hit with either a handgun or a fist. Police said the suspects fired a round into the home during the robbery. The victims told police the suspects’ faces were covered, but they were described as a white male and a black male.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects’ identities is asked to call 704-283-3789.

© 2017 WCNC.COM