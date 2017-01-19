3 wanted, 14 arrested in drug sweep

Karsten LaDale Watkins of Norwood, was charged with two counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver Heroin, two counts of Felony Selling of Heroin and two counts of Felony Delivery of Heroin. (Credit: Albemarle Police)

ALBEMARLE, N.C. -- The Albemarle Police Department is still searching for a handful of people following a drug sweep targeting drug deals throughout the area.

Albemarle PD worked with ALE, Locust PD, Norwood PD, the SBI, Badin PD, North Carolina Probation and Parole and the Stanly County Sheriff's Office on the sweep they dubbed "Operation Mimi".

Albemarle Police says they began the investigation last year and were targeting drug dealers and traffickers, ranging from street-level dealers to runners and big weight suppliers.

Thursday around 6 a.m., the agencies began executing search warrants and serving criminal warrants. By day's end, 19 people had been arrested.

Pictured are 14 arrested Thursday and three who remain at large.

