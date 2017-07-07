3rd robbery via online purchase meetup in weeks

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mystery plane flies over Rock Hill, lands at York County Airport
-
Man finds dog buried alive on Georgia trail
-
Fast food workers attacked in drive-thru
-
Harsh obituary goes viral
-
Mom charged with slaughtering family shows bizarre behavior in court
-
Man accused of stealing tens of thousands from BB&T ballpark
-
Fugitive taunts Sheriff's office on Facebook
-
Techy gorilla brings awareness to species
-
Body cam footage hearing in fatal shooting
-
NC officers join in on block party fun
More Stories
-
Demonstrators protest outside Sen. Thom Tillis'…Jul. 7, 2017, 6:32 p.m.
-
Air Force vet reunites with wife after months fighting ISISJul. 7, 2017, 6:41 p.m.
-
Racist vandalism on South Charlotte family's drivewayJul. 7, 2017, 7:23 p.m.