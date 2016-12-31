4 teens arrested after armed robbery/carjacking spree

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Steele Creek and Hickory Grove Divisions have arrested four teenagers for their involvement in a spree of armed robberies and carjackings. The four individuals committed 10 crimes over a period of four days. All of the crimes occurred in the Steele Creek and Hickory Grove Divisions.

The first crime was committed on Tuesday when officers responded to an armed robbery call on Yateswood Drive. The victim told police that he was attempting to leave for work and saw a vehicle pull up with two male subjects inside. A third subject approached him with a gun and demanded that the victim give them his wallet and car, which he did.

The group committed four carjackings on Thursday. Two cars were stolen when individuals left their vehicles momentarily. The other two cars were stolen as a result of armed robberies. In one of the armed robberies, the victim told police that he attempted to run and one of the suspects fired a shot at him.

The last five crimes were committed on Friday. All five of the carjackings were armed robberies, four in the Steele Creek Division, one in the Hickory Grove Division. One of the carjackings committed on Friday failed when the suspect broke the gear shift of one of the cars he attempted to steal, unable to drive the car away the suspect left the scene.

18-year-old Kevin Irigoyen, 17-year-old Luis Rivera, and 16-year-old's Douglas Ramirez and Steven Batista were arrested in connection to this crime spree.

Irigoyen was located on Friday by members of the Pineville Police Department in one of the stolen vehicles. Rivera was located in Huntersville by the CMPD Mobile Enforcement Team. Both subjects were transported to police headquarters, where they were interviewed by Armed Robbery Detectives. Information and evidence gathered during the course of the investigation led detectives to identify Ramirez as an additional suspect. Ramirez voluntarily came to police headquarters where he was interviewed by detectives.

On Friday, Hickory Grove Crime Reduction Unit responded to a low jack hit in the area of Harrisburg Road and Pence Road. Officers observed a vehicle that was stolen from Farm Pond Lane. They then initiated a traffic stop and took the suspect into custody. The suspect, later identified as Steven Batista, was transported to police headquarters, where he was interviewed.

Irigoyen was charged with 4 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery, and 4 counts of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

Rivera was charged with 3 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery, and 3 counts of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

Ramirez was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

Batista was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Larceny of Motor Vehicle, and Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle.

These investigations are still ongoing. Additional charges are forthcoming and will be updated as they are completed and shared with WCNC.

Anyone with additional information concerning these cases or the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

