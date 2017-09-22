4 teens facing charges after home break-in on grandmother

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Four teenagers are facing criminal charges after Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they broke into a home Thursday morning while a grandmother and her son were still inside.

Officers said Derickus Murrell and Savon Poe, along with two juveniles, broke into a house on Chastain Walk Drive just after 9:30 a.m.. But they didn't steal anything after being spotted by the home's occupants.

Police said the four teenagers ran off and broke into a home on Mountain Point Lane just a mile away from the first house.

Investigators said a neighbor spotted the group, took a picture of their car and called 911.

Officers soon arrested the teenagers and recovered two stolen handguns.

Brooks Hamilton lives near the Chastain Walk Drive house, and she's worried for her family's safety.

"We don't have break-ins," she said. "That's kind of nerve-wracking."

For the past year, NBC Charlotte has spoken to convicted burglars who said they look for secluded homes with bushes and thick foliage, and they're turned off by visible security cameras, vicious dogs and nosy neighbors.

The two juveniles were charged and released to family while the other two teenagers already bonded out of jail.

Poe celebrates his 17th birthday tomorrow.

