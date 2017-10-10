41-year-old man stabbed to death in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. -- Burke County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 41-year-old man was stabbed to death in Burke County.

Deputies responded to a call of a stabbing around 9:45 a.m. Monday at a residence located in the 8900 block of Wilson Road in Hildebran. Upon arrival, deputies found Tad Reed bleeding from a possible stab wound. Reed was later pronounced dead.

Officials did not say if a suspect has been identified in this incident.

Stick with WCNC.com for the latest on this developing story.

© 2017 WCNC.COM