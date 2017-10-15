5 teens arrested in crime spree that ended in crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Five teenage suspects have been charged in connection with a stolen car that was used in a crime spree on Saturday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

CMPD says a Ford Escape was stolen early Saturday morning on Fairvista Drive. According to police, seven other cars were also broken into in the same neighborhood around the same time.

Around 8:00 a.m. an armed male robbed a Rite Aid, located at 3716 W. T. Harris Boulevard. The suspect fled the scene in the Ford Escape that had been stolen from Fairvista Drive. Police believe that two other suspects were inside the car.

At 12:39 p.m. officers were notified of a license plate reader hit on the stolen Ford Escape, and attempted to make a traffic stop. The SUV ran the red light at East Sugar Creek Road and The Plaza and crashed into a Dodge Magnum.

Five suspects ran from the stolen car. The driver, a 14-year-old male, was trapped inside the car, which had caught on fire. Officers were able to rescue him from the car, and take him into custody.

Officers were able to apprehended the remaining suspects. The driver, and one other suspect were taken to CMC Main for treatment of minor injures. The remaining suspects were not injured.

Amaris Taylor Magee, and Kaleek Singleton, both 16 have been charged with resisting/obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Three juvenile males, ages 14-15, have been charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, one count of vehicle theft, one count of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and one count misdemeanor larceny.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

