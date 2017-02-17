6 charged with DWI at CMPD checkpoint

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Nearly three dozen people were charged during a traffic safety checkpoint in northwest Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 33 drivers were charged during the checkpoint. Charges ranged from DWI to minor traffic citations. Six drivers were charged with DWI, one was charged for having an open container, and another half dozen were charged for driving with a suspended license.

The checkpoint was established along Brookshire Boulevard late Thursday and wrapped up by 3:30 Friday morning.

