6 hurt after stolen car crashes into another vehicle

WCNC 2:22 PM. EDT October 14, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte- Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a multiple-car crash involving a stolen vehicle Saturday afternoon.

According to CMPD, officers were notified of a license plate reader hit on a stolen car that was wanted in connection with a robbery earlier Saturday morning.

The stolen car crashed into another vehicle near the intersection of The Plaza and East Sugar Creek Road around 12:40 p.m.

Medic reports six patients were treated for minor injuries at CMC Main. Several occupants are in custody. 

 

