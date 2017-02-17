6 suspicious fire in a week in Gastonia

(Photo: Thomas, Elizabeth)

GASTONIA, N.C. -- Arson investigators in Gaston County are investigating their sixth suspicious fire in a little more than a week.

The latest fire happened at Jeffers Center after Gastonia Police believe someone lit a playground trash can on fire sometime Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Only the trash can and a sign were damaged.

In the past week-and-a-half, there have been five suspicious fires in Gastonia and one near Bessemer City.

Police have arrested Tony Franks after they said he started one fire inside an abandoned house on Milton Avenue.

In another case, a homeowner told NBC Charlotte that one of his tenants set fire to the basement of his Parkdale house.

Police have previously said the fires remain under investigation. NBC Charlotte is working to find out if police believe the latest fire is connected to the others.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at (704) 861-8000.

Copyright 2017 WCNC