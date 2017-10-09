60-year-old arrested, charged for South End shooting

John Edward Jeeter (Photo: CMPD)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A man is in jail for allegedly shooting a person in one of Charlotte's most popular areas of town Monday night.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2900 block of Baltimore Avenue just after 10 p.m. When officers arrived, one person was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Medic transported the victim to the hospital.

CMPD arrested 60-year-old John Edward Jeeter early Tuesday morning and charged him for both the shooting and possessing a firearm by a felon.

