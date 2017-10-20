8 firearms found in carry-on bags at Charlotte airport in the last month

We're inching closer to the busiest travel weekend of the year, and the TSA at Charlotte Douglas Airport say they're continuing to confiscate more weapons and guns. (Photo: @WCNCDanY)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A series of disturbing discoveries were made at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport recently.

NBC Charlotte has learned about eight cases in which the TSA has found guns in passenger carry-on bags in the past month. At least two of the people were taken into custody. That’s a decision made by each individual officer. However, it’s something police have warned about in the past.

Your decision at the checkpoint can be the difference between flying the friendly skies and a road trip to jail.

“I wonder if they’re doing it because they made it through before and they weren’t caught,” speculated one passenger.

TSA confirmed that eight people were caught with firearms over the past month. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said two of those people were physically taken into custody and four others were given citations, which counts as an arrest.

“It’s very unsettling to know someone might have gotten through security with a firearm,” one passenger told said.

Nationwide, the TSA discovered 85 firearms on carry-ons in the past week. Sixty-eight of them were loaded. They also regularly find other weapons, including pocket knives and pellet guns.

“I know I accidentally get through with things," said one woman. "Not guns but a corkscrew before."

“It’s concerning that there could be more out there, but it’s also a good idea that they’re checking and it looks like they’re doing their job,” explained another passenger.

Earlier this year, CMPD held a news conference reminding passengers not to bring firearms in their carry-on bags, but the unsettling problem remains.

“I’m always very cautious. I was in New York on September 11 and I had to find a flight back and it was very unnerving,” said one person.

In addition to being arrested, TSA said you could face fines up to $11,000 for bringing a firearm through a checkpoint.

© 2017 WCNC.COM