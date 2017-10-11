Accused gunman sought in Morganton shooting

David Arrex Burleson (Photo: Burke County Sheriff's Office)

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. – Burke County authorities are investigating after a person was shot Wednesday evening.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting on Denton’s Chapel Road in Morganton around 6 p.m. Police said the victim was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital from Morganton after the shooting.

Investigators have issued a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill for David Arrex Burleson, who remains at large.

Anyone with information regarding Burleson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

© 2017 WCNC.COM