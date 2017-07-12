Man arrested after shooting person while children were home, authorities say

Via Albemarle Police Department

ALBEMARLE, N.C. – A man wanted for shooting another person in a home while children were present has been arrested after police issued felony warrants for his arrest.

Police were searching for Warren Cornell Lewis, 30, in Maxton, Robeson County following the incident.

The warrants issued by Maxton Police Department charge Lewis with four counts of Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill and one count of Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill and Inflicting Serious Injury.

Albemarle Police Officers noticed a car fitting the description authorities released and made a traffic stop. According to officials, Lewis was hiding in the backseat of the car without any identification.

Once officers realized the man was Lewis and confronted him, an altercation broke out. He was arrested and transported to the Stanley County Jail.

Lewis is currently out on a $500,000 bond. His next court date is July 18.

