Alleged dispute about girl leads man to be charged with 19-year-old's murder

Jeffery Douglas Brittain (Photo: Catawba County Sheriff's Office)

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. -- A 23-year-old was charged Sunday with the murder of a 19 year old who was shot and killed while sitting at home.

The shooting occurred Thursday, September 28, on the 3550 block of Ballpark Road in Catawba County.

Authorities said Justin Tyler Smith was sitting on his recliner when a bullet came through the window and struck him, resulting in his death.

"The incident is believed to be over a dispute about a girl," the Catawba County Sheriff's Office said.

The Catawba County Sheriff's Office released a warrant for Jeffery Douglas Brittain and arrested him Sunday at his residence in Maiden.

