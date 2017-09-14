Allenbrook Elementary lockdown lifted after police activity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A west Charlotte elementary school was placed on lockdown due to police activity near the school Thursday morning.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Allenbrook Elementary on Allenbrook Drive just off Freedom Drive, was placed on lockdown due to police activity in a nearby neighborhood around 10:30 a.m.
The lockdown was lifted around noon.
Police have not provided any details of the activity. Please stick with WCNC.com as more details become available.
