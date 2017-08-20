Amber Alert canceled: 8-year-old girl found safe in Kentucky, 37-year-old man in custody

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
The difference in 98% and 100% totality during the solar eclipse
-
Eclipse Glasses Mania in Uptown
-
Eclipse mania in Charlotte with days before big event
-
Eclipse tourists make their way to SC
-
Road rage leads to unexpected attack
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
-
NAACP calls for removal of Confederate statues in Georgia
-
Nuclear bomb shelters see uptick in demand
-
Amber Alert issued for girl in Stokes County
More Stories
-
Solar eclipse 2017: Anticipation builds as millions…Aug 20, 2017, 7:19 p.m.
-
Driving during the solar eclipse? Keep your eyes on…Aug 19, 2017, 6:36 p.m.
-
Upstate ERs prepare for surge during Monday's eclipseAug 20, 2017, 3:04 p.m.