Amber Alert Issued For Missing Asheboro Teenager

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Asheboro teenager.

Police are looking for Emily Denise Leibel who was reported missing by her parents on September 5. She was last seen at her home on NC Hwy 49 South in Asheboro before getting into a vehicle.

Emily is about 5’ feet tall and weighs 120 lbs. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Emily was last seen wearing a dark gray jacket, gray pants, and sandals. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said Leibel was seen in a green or blue Chevrolet Impala that’s known to frequent the Farmer Denton Road and the Mechanic Road areas of Randolph County.

An Amber Alert has been issued even though it has not been issued by the state at this time.

If you have any information call 911 or the Randolph County Sheriff's Office at 336-318-6699.



