Amber Alert issued for missing NC toddler

ZyRah Nicole Holliday (Photo: Harnett County Sheriff's Office)

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 3-year-old girl.

According to police, Zy’Rah Nicole Holliday was last known to be on foot in the Spring Lake area. Holliday is described as a black female, approximately three feet tall, weighing 35 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with flowers and the word “Love” on it with black jogging pants.

Law enforcement have not provided a photo of Holliday at this time.

Police believe Holliday was abducted by 20-year-old Daquan Seandre Thomas. Thomas is described as a black male, approximately 5-foot-10, weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information regarding Holliday’s whereabouts is asked to call the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office at 910-893-9111 or 911 immediately. You can also call North Carolina Highway Patrol at *HP.

