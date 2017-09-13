AMBER Alert issued for Tennessee infant

An AMBER Alert has been issued for 3-month-old Russell Roysden, of Wartburg, Tennessee. The TBI says he was kidnapped by his non-custodial father Jerry Roysden. Photos courtesy TBI.

MORGAN COUNTY, TENN. - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert for a 3-month-old Wartburg baby officials say was kidnapped by his non-custodial father.

Officials say baby Russell Joe Roysden was last seen at his home in Wartburg when he was kidnapped by his non-custodial father, Jerry Alad Roysden, around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Russell Roysden is a white male, 2 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 12 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes.

AMBER ALERT issued for 3-mo old Russell Roysden. Was kidnapped from Wartburg by non-custodial father Jerry Roysden. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/BY47mXUt2c — TBI (@TBInvestigation) September 13, 2017

Jerry Roysden, 56, is a white male, 6 feet tall, 170 lbs. TBI said he has an "extensive violent criminal history."

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has issued a warrant for kidnapping for his arrest.

Here's more on AMBER ALERT issued for Morgan County Sheriff's Office. Help find 3-month old Russell Roysden. 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/1sBst2P0tX — TBI (@TBInvestigation) September 13, 2017

Officials do not know what Roysden was wearing, or which direction he may be traveling. TBI did not release vehicle information for Roysden.

Anyone with information about the baby or Jerry Roysden's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

