AR prison escapee with 34 warrants arrested in NC, 3-month manhunt ends

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. - The U.S. Marshals have arrested a man who had escaped from the Arkansas Department of Corrections in the early morning hours of Tuesday in Hendersonville, North Carolina. The fugitive had 34 active warrants out for his arrest in the Tar Heel state and had been on the loose for 3 months.

According to the Department of Justice, Robert Eugene Woodward, had escaped from the Delta Regional Unit in Dermott, Arkansas back in June. He was serving a sentence for being a habitual felon when he fled.

Woodward was considered armed and dangerous, due to his extensive criminal history, spreading throughout several states.

The U.S. Marshals Service was soon involved in the investigation and manhunt for Woodward. With numerous leads sent out throughout the southeastern US, the Violent Offender Task Force of NC was contacted after information indicated that Woodward was in western North Carolina.

A stolen vehicle connected to Woodward was located, displaying a stolen license plate, from South Carolina, in the parking lot of the Quality Inn, in Flat Rock, NC. It was later identified that Woodward was staying in the hotel under an alias.

In North Carolina, Woodward was wanted for approximately 34 felony warrants in Gaston, Cleveland, Catawba, McDowell, Yancey, Mecklenburg and Haywood counties. Woodward’s charges ranged from felonious larceny, obtaining property by false pretense, possession of stolen motor vehicle, identity theft and being a habitual felon.

Woodward was arrested after he was observed attempting to leave the hotel. The fugitive was transported to the Henderson County Jail, where he is waiting for pending court proceedings.

Kelly M. Nesbit, the U.S. Marshal for the Western District of North Carolina said, “The interagency efforts displayed during this investigation are a great example of what can be accomplished when federal, state and local law enforcement agencies work together, in pursuit of justice.”

