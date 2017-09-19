Armed man shot, killed after standoff with Union Co. deputies

File photo (Photo: NBC Charlotte)

UNION COUNTY, N.C. – Four Union County deputies and one Monroe police officer are on leave after a man was fatally shot by police just before midnight Tuesday.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy saw a white Pontiac traveling near Five Points in Monroe with no taillights. When the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled and a chase ensued. Police said the suspect traveled down Walkup Avenue before turning left onto Roosevelt Boulevard and into a Dairy Queen parking lot.

Investigators said the suspect got out of the vehicle armed with a long gun. The deputy fired several rounds from his patrol car before the suspect ran into a Metro PCS store, which was unlocked for maintenance.

Responding officers from Union County and Monroe Police setup a perimeter around the store and attempted to contact the suspect. After more than 20 minutes, police said the suspect walked out of the front door still armed with the long gun. When the suspect refused officers’ orders to drop his weapon, authorities fired several rounds and shot the man. The suspect, who remains unidentified, was taken to Carolinas Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials in Union County are asking the NC SBI to conduct an independent investigation into the incident, which is standard protocol for all officer-involved shootings.

